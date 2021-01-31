10 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Another Anthony Mackie Sci-Fi

Based on his career over the last decade, Anthony Mackie is clearly a big fan of sci-fi, with the actor starring in a huge number of projects set within the parameters of the genre, which would technically include his role as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sam Wilson given that the definition of the term covers fictional scientific and technological advances, something that’s par for the course when it comes to the franchise’s output.

Having recently headlined Netflix original Outside the Wire, the middling effort that managed to nab the number one spot on the Top 10 most-watched list and saw the leading man more than prove his chops as an action hero despite the various shortcomings in the story, he’s back again with another sci-fi project this week, although this one couldn’t be more different.

Synchronic hails from filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who built their personal brand on existential and completely unique meldings of sci-fi and horror, which makes them such exciting choices to direct a couple of episodes of the MCU’s Moon Knight show. Mackie stars alongside Jamie Dornan as two longtime best friends and paramedics, with several grisly crime scenes causing the former to stumble upon a missing persons case that evolves into a time traveling psychedelic mystery.

There are only a handful of new movies and documentaries to enter the VOD market this weekend, with Synchronic the pick of the bunch, but you can check out the full list below:

To Buy:

Stockton on my Mind

A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem

To Rent:

Born a Champion

The Night

Caged

Haymaker

Savage State

#LIKE

Trafficked: A Parent’s Worst Nightmare

Synchronic

If you’ve ever wanted to see Sean Patrick Flannery star in an MMA drama alongside Dennis Quaid, then by all means give Born a Champion a shot, but the rest of this week’s new VOD arrivals all fall firmly into bargain basement B-tier territory.