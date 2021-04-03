11 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Tom Holland’s Latest Film

The theatrical industry is still trying to shake off the cobwebs, but things are finally starting to look up, with Godzilla vs. Kong set to smash pandemic-era box office records and become the fourth Warner Bros. movie to debut simultaneously on HBO Max that manages to top the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

The titles only play exclusively on WarnerMedia’s platform for a month, though, before becoming available to the masses, which is why Denzel Washington’s The Little Things and awards season favorite Judas and the Black Messiah are two of the eleven films to hit VOD this week. Another hybrid release now available is Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which has been showing in theaters and on Premier Access since March 5th.

Nicolas Cage’s wild B-movie Willy’s Wonderland, meanwhile, can be yours to own as well, and hits that sweet spot for fans of the actor’s classic manic commitment, as he plays a completely silent janitor trapped in a haunted amusement park that’s forced to battle his way through an army of animatronic animals possessed by the spirits of a Satanic cult. It’s every bit as wild as it sounds, and you can check out the full list of new arrivals below.

Willy’s Wonderland

Raya and the Last Dragon

Every Breath You Take

Drought

The Toll

Francesco

Amundsen: The Greatest Expedition

Judas and the Black Messiah

Chaos Walking

Funny Face

The Little Things

Elsewhere, having sat on the shelf for three years, Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s Chaos Walking was finally dumped into theaters last month and bombed, but it would have more than likely suffered the same fate had it been released without the threat of a global pandemic looming in the background, and Casey Affleck’s Every Breath You Take ticks the offbeat indie box. As you can see, there’s a surprising amount of big hitters among this week’s VOD crowd, and you’ll surely have no trouble finding something to watch.