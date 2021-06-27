12 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Cruella And Batman: The Long Halloween

There’s a dozen new titles to have arrived on VOD this week, and as always, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Animated movies featuring iconic characters, sequels nobody asked for, international box office phenomenons and Disney live-action remakes are all present and accounted for, along with the standard selection of low budget genre titles.

Cruella has earned close to $165 million from theaters despite releasing simultaneously on Disney Plus Premier Access, so it’s no surprise that a sequel was recently placed into active development, one that will see Emma Stone continue to have the time of her life as a younger iteration of the iconic Disney villain.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was one of last year’s only notable success stories, becoming the highest-grossing Japanese movie ever made after hauling in close to half a billion dollars globally and knocking the popular Mortal Kombat from the top of the domestic charts in its second weekend. A further ten movies are also now available, and you can check out the full list below.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1

Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train

Cruella

The Unholy

Spirit Untamed

A Soldier’s Story 2: Return From The Dead

Life In A Year

Rollers

The Evil Next Door

Lansky

Gaia

Kenny Scharf: When Worlds Collide

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One sees Warner Bros. Animation adapt the iconic Caped Crusader story, with Jensen Ackles heading up a star studded voice cast as the title hero. Horror fans can get their fix from The Unholy, with Sam Raimi producing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s supernatural chiller that admittedly didn’t gain much traction with critics.

Jaden Smith’s romantic drama Life in a Year has finally gotten a release four years after being shot, animated follow up Spirit Untamed only hit theaters three weeks ago but is already on VOD, and Harvey Keitel stars as the infamous crime boss in biopic Lansky, so there’s no shortage of options regardless of personal preference.