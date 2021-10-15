14 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Gerard Butler’s Copshop

Gerard Butler starring in an action thriller is all his fans need to hear in order to convince them his latest vehicle is worth checking out, but that didn’t stop Copshop from dying a death at the box office, even though it saw the grizzled Scotsman up against fellow mid-budget genre titan Frank Grillo, with Joe Carnahan calling the shots.

The old school story of cops, criminals and double-crosses deserved much more than a paltry $6 million haul, but it’s now available on VOD where it should find a much bigger audience. In fact, there’s a number of fairly high-profile titles to have dropped ahead of the weekend, and you can check out the full list below as per Decider.

Stillwater

Sh*thouse

Cranberry Christmas

Don’t Breathe 2

Needle In A Timestack

Copshop

Killing Eleanor

Lust Life Love

Live at Mister Kelly’s

The Blazing World

Secret Agent Dingledorf and His Trusty Dog Splat

Dear Evan Hansen

The Grand Duke of Corsica

Borrowed Future

Don’t Breathe 2 reinvents Stephen Lang’s Norman Nordstrom as a vengeful antihero in the blood-soaked sequel, while Stillwater sees Matt Damon as a dogged father determined to prove that his daughter is innocent of the murder that’s seen her locked up in a foreign prison.

Dear Evan Hansen is notable only for how widely the musical adaptation has been panned, and the rom-com crowd should color themselves interested by Cynthia Erivo and Orlando Bloom pairing up for time travel love story Needle in a Timestack, so there’s plenty to choose from regardless of your genre preferences.