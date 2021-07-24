15 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The pandemic era has completely changed the way movies are released, with countless titles being pulled from the theatrical schedule entirely and shuttled straight onto streaming or VOD, while others are being given hybrid releases to avoid further delays, and there’s a backlog of blockbusters stretching all the way into 2022.

There are fifteen new films available to either rent or buy this weekend, and the most notable of the bunch is buddy sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. The sequel starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel. Jackson and Salma Hayek topped the domestic box office when it hit theaters just five weeks ago, but it’s already completely vanished from the cultural conversation.

A global haul of less than $65 million is poor even by the standards of the times, but we’re probably going to get a third installment anyway, such is the popularity of the bickering central duo. That’s just one of the new arrivals, and you can check out the rest of the list below.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Resurgence

Zola

How It Ends

Midnight In The Switchgrass

Spiral (2021)

Sweat

Here Today

Rock Paper Scissors

The Maid

Domino: Battle of the Bones

Victim Of Love

Jolt

Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It

Settlers

Bruce Willis And Megan Fox Hunt A Killer In Midnight In The Switchgrass Photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bruce Willis is back with another bargain basement thriller, and true to form, Midnight in the Switchgrass is fairly terrible. Megan Fox does the best she can with the material, but if her career is to reignite then she needs to stay as far away from the slumming Die Hard icon as possible.

Zola is an entire feature film based on a Twitter thread, which is something we’ll probably have to get used to happening more often in the future, while How It Ends is an apocalyptic dramatic comedy that’s been scoring some decent reviews. If you want scares, then Spiral: From the Book of Saw is now there to rent, too, so there’s even a double dose of Samuel L. Jackson this weekend.