17 New Horror Movies And TV Shows Debut This Week

This first full week of October is on course to deliver a bumper crop of horror movies and TV shows for folks to enjoy across various platforms and media. Whether you subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Prime, are looking for some new VOD releases or are just watching network television, there’s a ton of great stuff for you to catch across this week. In total, 17 new horror titles are being made available from Monday, October 5th to Sunday, October 11th.

Yesterday brought The Expecting on Quibi, a new horror series starring AnnaSophia Robb as a young woman who falls pregnant under mysterious circumstances, while this Tuesday is the most packed day of the week when it comes to horror releases.

Prime drops the first two of their original spooky films as part of their Welcome to Blumhouse season, Black Box and The Lie, while three new titles are available on DVD and Digital from today, too, including Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! featuring Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark!

For more, check out the full list below:

October 5

The Expecting (Quibi)

October 6

Black Box (Prime)

The Lie (Prime)

They Live Inside Us (DVD/Digital)

Tales from the Hood 3 (DVD/Digital)

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! (DVD/Digital)

October 7

To The Lake (Netflix)

Hubie Halloween (Netflix)

Books of Blood (Hulu)

October 8

The Cleansing Hour (Shudder)

Supernatural Season 15, Episode 14 (The CW)

October 9

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters

I Am Lisa (VOD)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (VOD)

October 10

Eli Roth’s History of Horror Season 2, Episode 1 (AMC)

October 11

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 1 (AMC)

On Wednesday, Netflix gets back in the game with Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween and Hulu drops Books of Blood, from Hellraiser creator Clive Barker. The following day Shudder then serves up horror-comedy The Cleaning Hour and The CW restarts its airing of Supernatural‘s fifteenth and final season. Unfortunately, we only have seven episodes to go until we say goodbye to the Winchester brothers for good.

Looking further ahead, the much-anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Netflix on Friday, the same day that two new werewolf movies drop in limited theaters and on VOD. And on Saturday, the second season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror kicks off on AMC, while the same network then premieres Fear the Walking Dead season 6 on Sunday.

Tell us, though, which of these many new horrors are you going to be catching this week? Let us know in the comments section down below.