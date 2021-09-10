19 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Fast & Furious 9

Not content with becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood blockbuster released since the end of 2019 with a box office haul of $710 million – the sort of figure 99% of big-budget movies would kill for under normal circumstances – Fast & Furious 9 is now looking to take a bite out of the VOD market.

The latest installment in the globetrotting franchise finally saw the characters gain a degree of self-awareness over the ridiculous situations they keep finding themselves in, which is just as well when the third act finally sent the crew into outer space. Naturally, they promptly drove a car into a satellite to blow it up as soon as they left Earth’s atmosphere. We can only imagine how this went down when director Justin Lin sat down with the good folks at NASA.

It isn’t all about pyrotechnics, tank tops and family, though, with a further eighteen titles also landing on VOD this weekend, which you can check out via Decider below.

F9: The Fast Saga

COVID Diaries NYC

As Luck Would Have It

SLAXX

The Voyeurs

No Responders Left Behind

Bad Tales

Samantha Rose

Being James Bond

Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story

9/11 Minute By Minute

Hunting Bin Laden

Black Magic Live: Stripped

#Blessed

Blood Sacrifice

9/11 Stories Of The City

Language Arts

Unit Eleven

Catch the Bullet

Fast & Furious 9 Gallery 1 of 24

Click to skip













































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Comfortably the most curious of the bunch, and one that’s virtually destined to gain instant cult classic status, is Slaxx. A horror movie about a pair of possessed jeans going on a killing spree inside a clothing store sounds so insane that it almost demands to be seen, and you can bet a lot of curious fans of the genre will be eager to check it out.

The rest of the bunch is the typical mix of low-budget genre efforts and documentaries, but we can at least expect Fast & Furious 9 to swell the coffers even more this weekend via some healthy VOD numbers.