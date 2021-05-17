2 Benedict Cumberbatch Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Two Benedict Cumberbatch movies are dominating Netflix today. Yes, the Doctor Strange star appears in a couple of the films that are proving enormously popular around the globe this Monday, May 17th and they happen to be two animated flicks featuring the distinctive voice of the Sherlock actor. The movies in question are The Penguins of Madagascar and The Grinch.

In eleventh place on the most-viewed Netflix pics on the planet chart, narrowly missing out on the Top 10, is The Grinch, the 2018 adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss holiday tale How The Grinch Stole Christmas. Cumberbatch portrays the titular green grump, with the cast also including Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Angela Lansbury, and Pharrell Williams narrating. This Universal effort routinely dips in and out of the Netflix Top 10 all year round, despite its seasonal storyline.

Meanwhile, a few positions higher on today’s rankings in seventh is Penguins of Madagascar, the 2014 spinoff of the mainline Madagascar franchise. This DreamWorks animation is a spoof of spy movies, with the titular Antarctic birds allying with Cumberbatch’s Agent Classified, a wolf super spy, to save the world from an evil octopus voiced by John Malkovich. Ken Jeong and Peter Stormare are likewise in the cast.

Clearly, these two films are dominating the platform today as families across the world look to find something to stick on for the kids. Cumberbatch himself probably doesn’t have anything to do with the reason they’re proving so popular, as it’s a busy day for animated films all round, with The Secret Lives of Pets 2, Minions and Madagascar 3 also to be found in the platform’s Top 100.

As for Benedict Cumberbatch, he’ll next be seen returning as Doctor Strange in both Spider-Man: No Way Home – coming this December – and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – due next March.