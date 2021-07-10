2 Original Horror Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Netflix‘s ambitious plans for the Fear Street horror trilogy look to be paying off handsomely, with the first two chapters in the three-week event dominating the most-watched list this weekend. Releasing a trio of scary stories in consecutive weeks, featuring multiple recurring faces and several overarching plot points is a tricky feat to pull off, but based on the critical and audience reactions so far, it would be fair to say that director Leigh Janiak has done it with aplomb.

Part One: 1994 is still holding on strong in fourth place seven days after being added to the library, and the positive word of mouth has both seen it maintain an impressive showing and generate even more buzz for Part Two: 1978, which is currently the second biggest movie on the platform behind only Major Grom: Plague Doctor, which surprised a lot of folks by nabbing top spot.

1994 and 1978 hold respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 79% and 89%, and those strong reviews have directly translated into a lot of eyeballs. Horror has never been one of the streamer’s priorities when it comes to crafting in-house content, but with one more installment still to go, that could all be set to change.

Usually, fans would have to wait years for an entire horror trilogy to come around, so the opportunity to get all three in the space of fourteen days could potentially turn out to be a game-changer, and could lead to all sorts of similar experiments happening in the future. Looking at how Fear Street has performed so far over the last nine days, then, don’t be surprised if all three maintain a stranglehold on the Top 10 for at least a little while once Part Three: 1666 lands on Netflix this coming Friday.