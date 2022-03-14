2-second ‘Sonic cut’ teases new ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ trailer

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘ is set to get a new trailer tomorrow but fans were given a sneak peek with the “Sonic cut” being released today.

In a post to social media on the official account for the film the “Sonic Cut” was posted which is around two seconds of footage boasting a ton of images from the film and general Sonic-related memes.

Ready 2 watch a NEW Trailer? Here's the Sonic cut. #SonicMovie2

Unless you slow the footage right down you’d have missed everything from the clip, but thankfully one Twitter user did just that so fans can check out everything that was shown.

Amongst the stills are new looks at characters from the film including Knuckles with Doctor Eggman, Tails, and of course, Sonic. Fans also get a good look at Eggman’s giant robot towards the later parts of the footage. The team who compiled the trailer must have intended for fans to slow things down as there are plenty of memes hidden.

Whether it’s Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz with the Hedgehog’s shoes, or Knuckles star Idris Elba donning the character iconic gloves, there is plenty to find. Another standout easter egg fans may notice is the Sanic meme which appears amongst screenshots from the film.

I got it as slow as possible



I got it as slow as possible

If you want this for any reason dm me and I'll send it to you

Tomorrow’s trailer will likely include footage based around the glimpses of footage shared in today’s ‘Sonic cut’ though, the memes probably won’t be featured.

There isn’t long left until the film launches in theatres as its scheduled release date is March 31. This could be the final trailer before we reach that date.