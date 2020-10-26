2 Great Sylvester Stallone Movies Are Dominating Netflix Today

Beloved action star Sylvester Stallone is having a good run on Netflix today, as two of his very best films are hanging out on the platform’s Top 10 Movies list. Of course, he may not be the main star of either, but they’re both an integral part of the legacy of one of his most iconic characters of all time.

Creed and Creed II are sitting at #10 and #9, respectively, and they’re likely to climb even further up the global charts. However, it’s important to note that neither film is available to stream in the US as of this writing, so it seems all of the viewership is coming from other territories.

The Creed series is a spinoff of Stallone’s long-running and emotionally powerful Rocky franchise that sees him reprise his role as fictional boxing legend Rocky Balboa to great effect in both films wherein he becomes a friend and mentor to Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his buddy Apollo Creed, who was infamously killed in the ring in Rocky IV.

Though the films are ultimately a compelling study of Creed as he grapples with his father’s legacy and finding the courage to craft his own, Stallone’s presence brings immense gravitas to the story, and his wisdom and experience make for some deeply touching moments between the two characters. Besides, it’s always nice to check in with the good-natured Rocky in general.

The upcoming Creed III is reportedly set to be written and directed by Michael B. Jordan and will effectively be the ninth entry in the overall franchise. For now, though, it hasn’t been confirmed if Sylvester Stallone will make a return or if it’ll mark the first installment without the man who started it all nearly five decades ago.