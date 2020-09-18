One Of 2020’s Most Anticipated Horror Movies Is Now Available On Demand

Given the state of the world, this has been a tough year for new films to find an audience. Luckily for horror fans, though, one of the genre’s most anticipated releases is now available for all to watch, as Antebellum is currently ready for viewers to purchase on demand if they’re looking for a scare during these already frightening times.

While this type of premiere may not be what the studio intended when they produced the movie, it’ll definitely allow for more people to give the psychological thriller a chance. Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons and Gabourey Sidibe star in this mind-bending feature that follows a successful author who gets transported back in history to the eponymous time period in which slavery was legal. From there, she must escape a 19th century Southern plantation and bring both herself and her newfound friends back to modern times before it’s too late.

The timely flick drops in a year that’s been filled with racial tension across various U.S. cities following the killings of several black unarmed citizens by police. It also arrives on the heels of Jordan Peele’s Academy Award-winning directorial debut Get Out, another terrifying film that touches on the discrimination that many African Americans still feel to this day.

Though reviews have been mixed thus far, it’s still possible that Antebellum could make a splash during awards season. In any case, it’s now available on demand for you to decide for yourself if it lives up to the hype.

But tell us, do you plan on checking out the pic this weekend? Or does it not appeal to you?