The full list of 2022 Film Independent Spirit Award winners
The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on Sunday, with Netflix’s The Lost Daughter taking home the biggest award of the night.
The ceremony was hosted by comedians Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally in Santa Monica Beach, where the event celebrated 2021’s best independent film and TV series. During the show, the hosting duo gave their comments about the Ukraine-Russian conflict.
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter took out the award for Best Feature, with Gyllenhaal herself also taking out the awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Those awards make up just half of Netflix’s total wins from throughout the evening, with the streaming giant eventually taking home six awards.
Other big winners of the night include Zola, which received Best Editing and Best Female Lead, Passing, which took home Best Cinematography and Best Supporting Female, and Shiva Baby won both the Producers Award and the John Cassavetes Award, celebrating films made on a budget of under $500,000.
In the realm of television, Lee Jung-Jae won Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series for his role in Squid Game. Meanwhile, Reservation Dogs brought home two awards — Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.
See the full list of winners here below.
BEST FEATURE
- A Chiara
- C’mon C’mon
- The Lost Daughter
- The Novice
- Zola
BEST FIRST FEATURE
- 7 Days
- Holler
- Queen of Glory
- Test Pattern
- Wild Indian
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
- Cryptozoo
- Jockey
- Shiva Baby
- Sweet Thing
- This is Not a War Story
BEST DIRECTOR
- Janicza Bravo, Zola
- Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
- Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
BEST SCREENPLAY
- Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
- Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
- Todd Stephens, Swan Song
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
- Fran Kranz, Mass
- Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
- Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
- Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig
- Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Ari Wegner, Zola
- Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou
- Edu Grau, Passing
- Lol Crawley, The Humans
- Tim Curtin, A Chiara
BEST EDITING
- Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
- Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
- Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
- Joi McMillon, Zola
- Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
BEST FEMALE LEAD
- Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
- Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
- Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
- Patti Harrison, Together Together
- Taylour Paige, Zola
BEST MALE LEAD
- Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
- Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
- Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
- Udo Kier, Swan Song
- Simon Rex, Red Rocket
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
- Amy Forsyth, The Novice
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ruth Negga, Passing
- Revika Reustle, Pleasure
- Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
- Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
- Colman Domingo, Zola
- Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Will Patton, Sweet Thing
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
- Mass
BEST DOCUMENTARY
- Ascension
- Flee
- In the Same Breath
- Procession
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
- Pebbles (India)
- Petite Maman (France)
- Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
PRODUCERS AWARD
- Brad Becker-Parton
- Pin-Chun Liu
- Lizzie Shapiro
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
- Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
- Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
- Michael Sarnoski, Pig
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
- Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
- Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
- Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
BEST NEW NONSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)
- Black and Missing
- The Choe Show
- The Lady and the Dale
- Nuclear Family
- Philly D.A.
BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
- Blindspotting
- It’s a Sin
- Reservation Dogs
- The Underground Railroad
- We Are Lady Parts
BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
- Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
- Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
- Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
- Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
- Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
- Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
- Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES
- Reservation Dogs