The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards took place on Sunday, with Netflix’s The Lost Daughter taking home the biggest award of the night.

The ceremony was hosted by comedians Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally in Santa Monica Beach, where the event celebrated 2021’s best independent film and TV series. During the show, the hosting duo gave their comments about the Ukraine-Russian conflict.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter took out the award for Best Feature, with Gyllenhaal herself also taking out the awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay. Those awards make up just half of Netflix’s total wins from throughout the evening, with the streaming giant eventually taking home six awards.

Other big winners of the night include Zola, which received Best Editing and Best Female Lead, Passing, which took home Best Cinematography and Best Supporting Female, and Shiva Baby won both the Producers Award and the John Cassavetes Award, celebrating films made on a budget of under $500,000.

In the realm of television, Lee Jung-Jae won Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series for his role in Squid Game. Meanwhile, Reservation Dogs brought home two awards — Best New Scripted Series and Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

See the full list of winners here below.

BEST FEATURE

A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

BEST FIRST FEATURE

7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

BEST SCREENPLAY

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fran Kranz, Mass

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner, Zola

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

Edu Grau, Passing

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

BEST EDITING

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

BEST MALE LEAD

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Mass

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Ascension

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession

Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

PRODUCERS AWARD

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

BEST NEW NONSCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Blindspotting

It’s a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES