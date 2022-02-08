2022 Oscar nominations announced, with ‘The Power of the Dog’ leading the pack
At last, the highly anticipated nomination lists for the 2022 Oscars have been released, and already, there are some clear stand-out contenders. Many hopeful prospects are already the talk of the town before the ceremony next month.
As expected, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads the pack (no pun intended), with Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story also showing up big.
The Academy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 27; here are the official Oscar nominees.
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Supporting Actress
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Costume Design
- Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
- Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)
- Dune (Jacqueline West)
- Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
- West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Best Music (Original Score)
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Short
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Best Film Editing
- Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)
- Dune (Joe Walker)
- King Richard (Pamela Martin)
- The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)
- Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Best Original Song
- “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
- “Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
- “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
- “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
- “Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Cinematography
- Dune (Greig Fraser)
- Nightmare Alley (Dan Lausten)
- The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
- West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Best International Feature
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Production Design
- Dune (Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette)
- Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau)
- The Power of the Dog (Grant Major & Amber Richards)
- The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh)
- West Side Story (Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen)
Best Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- No Time to Die
- Spider-Man: No Way Home