’21 Jump Street’ director reacts to being partially responsible for Kanye West’s renewed appreciation of Jewish people

Just when you thought the looming specter of Kanye West on social media had faded into the background of the cultural conversation, along comes the controversial musician to praise Jonah Hill and 21 Jump Street for single-handedly making him see the error of his antisemitic ways.

It sounds ludicrous, but that’s par for the course from Ye these days, with the rapper seemingly confident to let his unconscionable personal beliefs torpedo his personal and professional life. And yet, there’s a glimmer of hope in the darkness, which comes in the form of the big screen remake of a 1980s TV series, because why the hell not.

Celebrating 21 Jump Street as a bastion of comedic excellence is one thing, but using it as the catalyst for Kanye to suddenly realize that maybe being so openly abhorrent towards the entire Jewish community maybe wasn’t the best course of action. We’d love to hear what Hill has got to say on the matter, but for the time being, the incredulous reaction of co-director Christopher Miller will have to do instead.

That’s definitely a feeling shared by everyone, not just Jewish people. Ye’s bizarre behavior hasn’t been hoovering up as many headlines as usual recently, so maybe he’s looking for an easy way back into the good graces of those who disavowed him, even if stating that you “like Jewish people again” maybe isn’t the best way to go about achieving that goal.

This is the world we live in, but there’s definitely some morbid curiosity surrounding what on earth he could possibly come out with next.