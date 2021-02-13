21 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Nicolas Cage’s Latest Wild Adventure

The weekend is upon us, which can only mean that there’s a fresh batch of VOD releases to sift through in order to decide on something brand new to watch this weekend. As always, almost every taste across the entire genre spectrum is cared for, with the 21 arrivals covering everything from surreal and absurdist comedy to Nicolas Cage battling evil animatronics via one low budget film that’s shot out of nowhere to generate a bizarre combination of awards season buzz and social media outrage.

Comedy is covered by Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which hails from best friends and Academy Award nominated Bridesmaids writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, telling the tale of two women who embark on a vacation to the titular locale where they encounter romance, adventure, cameos and the usually very serious Jamie Dornan as a man in love with an evil albino supervillain who doesn’t reciprocate his feelings.

The controversy, meanwhile, comes from Music, which is co-written, produced and directed by Sia. The singer came under fire for casting Maddie Ziegler as the autistic teen at the center of the plot, before getting dragged into a back-and-forth with her detractors on Twitter. Despite scoring just 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, Music still found itself nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes in the Musical or Comedy category, while Kate Hudson also landed a nod for Best Supporting Actress.

Willy's Wonderland Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this week’s new releases, though, which also include a couple of rare pandemic-era box office hits in Freaky and The Croods: A New Age, and you can check out the full list below.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Music Young Hearts I Blame Society Me You Madness Fear of Rain I’ll Meet You There Breaking News In Yuba County The Croods: A New Age Sator The Reunited States PVT Chat Tazmanian Devil Freaky David Byrne’s American Utopia Faceless Courting Mom & Dad Song For Our People Monster Zone Cowboys Willy’s Wonderland

Of course, it would be remiss not to mention the bonkers Willy’s Wonderland when talking about this week’s VOD arrivals, with Nicolas Cage dealing out some vigilante justice in a haunted amusement park, in what’s a must-see for fans of the actor’s more unique performances.