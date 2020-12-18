27 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Friday is here, and that can only mean one thing. The weekly barrage of new releases on VOD have arrived to tempt viewers to part with their hard-earned cash, and there are some real big hitters on offer. To sum up how badly the ongoing effects of the Coronavirus pandemic have affected the theatrical industry, The Croods: A New Age is now available to rent or buy, despite the animated sequel having topped the domestic box office for the last three weekends, and it’s still the number one movie in America as we speak.

This week’s marquee release, however, is undoubtedly Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was once being touted as the summer blockbuster capable of single-handedly reviving the cinematic experience from the worst year in recent history. Obviously that wasn’t the case, and the $200 million action thriller is now looking to pull in some big numbers from the digital market after the box office figures tapered out at a little over $350 million.

Gerard Butler’s latest B-level genre effort is also here, and Greenland sees the Scotsman reunite with Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh for a surprisingly moving family drama wrapped up in the clothes of a glossy disaster flick that’s been getting solid reviews from critics. It’s not a perfect effort, but it’s well worth checking out for both fans of the actor and effects-heavy spectacle in general.

In total, there are 27 new arrivals this week, and you can browse the full list below:

The War with Grandpa

Tenet

Lupin III: The First

The Croods: A New Age

Greenland

The Last Sermon

Max Cloud

Breach

Beasts Clawing at Straws

Skylines

Hunter Hunter

Radium Girls

The Last Blockbuster

Beyond Hell

Paint

The Reason

Always in Season

Spiral

Dirty God

Scare Me

Aviva

Another Round

Sister of the Groom

Infidel

Parallel

Bad Impulse

True to the Game 2

It’s an impressive lineup with lots to choose from, but aside from what we already mentioned above, other highlights include VOD legend Scott Adkins’ fifth movie of the year in the form of Max Cloud, which will appeal to the martial arts master’s fans, while most people probably had no idea that there was even a third installment in the Skyline series in the works, but you’ll immediately know where you stand when you discover that in some cases, the marketing has it billed as SKYLIN3S.