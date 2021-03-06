29 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Jackie Chan’s New Action Flick

There might be faint signs of recovery at the box office, with Warner Bros.’ live-action/animated hybrid Tom & Jerry scoring the second biggest opening weekend of the COVID-19 era, but the VOD market remains a hugely important aspect of the industry, delivering movies to the masses without the benefit of a streaming service to call home.

There are close to 30 new titles to have arrived this weekend, once again running the gamut of genres. Potential awards season contender The Mauritanian features a Golden Globe nominated performance by Jodie Foster and a strong Benedict Cumberbatch turn, ticking all the boxes you’d expect from a prestige drama.

Robin Wright’s directorial debut Land is also available, along with the typical collection of B-tier horror and action films. Meanwhile, fans are finally able to rent The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run months after it rolled out internationally on Netflix, and the irreverent animation even boasts a cameo from Keanu Reeves.

For more, you can check out the full list below, and see if there’s anything that tickles your fancy:

The Mauritanian

Land

Vanguard

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run

The World To Come

Crazy Samurai: 400 Vs. 1

Half Brothers

Love and Monsters

Fatale

All My Life

The War and Weace of Tim O’Brien

Sophie Jones

La Llorona

400 Bullets

Zappa

Dementer

Colors of Character

I Hate New Year’s

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

Dreamcatcher

Son

Pixie

Sometime Other Than Now

The Devil Below

True Mothers

76 Days

Concrete Plans

Stray

My Salinger Year

Jackie Chan’s latest actioner Vanguard finds the legendary star still doing what he does best despite being 66 years old and boasting five decades of wear, tear and injury, but one new VOD arrival definitely worth checking out is Love and Monsters. The fantasy adventure starring Dylan O’Brien initially debuted to little fanfare last October, but quietly racked up an impressive 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviews praising the surprising emotional depth, fun premise and charming turn from The Maze Runner actor.