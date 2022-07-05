3-hour running time for ‘Avatar 2’ unsurprisingly splits opinion

Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to 2009s highly-memetic Avatar, is already dividing fans and moviegoers. And today, it has reignited a classic social media argument. How long should a film be, and at what point does a film become too long?

This argument started when it was confirmed that Avatar: The Way Of Water, would be around 3 hours long. This fact was confirmed in an Empire interview with James Cameron, the director who summed up his opinion by saying:

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. I can almost write this part of the review. ‘The agonisingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

One of the major recurring themes of the social media discussion is people disagreeing with Cameron’s comment, arguing that binge-watching a show in your home is much different from a three-hour movie in the theater. One user said:

“Binge watchers get to take breaks whenever they feel like it. Maybe Jimmy is going to bring back the mid-movie intermission? That would do more for the industry than chasing the 3D money did post-Avatar. Just kidding. Pee breaks do not make studios big money.”

Just kidding. Pee breaks do not make studios big money. — Ivan Sirko (@KoshOtamanSirko) July 5, 2022

While another added:

James knows that we binge TV at home, can pause, etc. right? — MisterWoodhouse (@mistahwoodhouse) July 5, 2022

While others feel like the comments about going to pee say a lot about the film’s plot and pacing, with one popular tweet saying that:

“Admitting we can go to the bathroom at anytime and not miss anything sure is..admitting that your movie is so bland you can miss a portion of it and not be lost.”

Admitting we can go to the bathroom at anytime and not miss anything sure is..admitting that your movie is so bland you can miss a portion of it and not be lost. — Darkwing Disco Duck (@TwistedNubbins) July 5, 2022

Of course, others are fans of the decision, with many users noting Cameron’s history of making successful big-budget blockbusters. One user said:

“Why is everyone upset with Avatar 2 being 3 hours. When it ends they will be the same people saying “Give Me More”…”Im so excited for the next one”…I will have my pee bottle ready!”

Why is everyone upset with Avatar 2 being 3 hours. When it ends they will be the same people saying "Give Me More"…"Im so excited for the next one"…I will have my pee bottle ready!#AvatarTheWayOfWater #CantWait — RabbleRods | Setting The Bar for Small Creators (@RabbleRods) July 5, 2022

Others echoed this statement by pointing out that other recent smash-hit, including, Avengers Endgame, were just as long as this new movie. One Twitter user posted:

“Endgame was 3 hours and it was the biggest film of all time. Most people don’t have a problem going multiple times to watch it. 3 hours is completely reasonable. I don’t think it will go over that amount. As long as the film is good and enjoyable, it will I’ll be fine!”

Endgame was 3 hours and it was the biggest film of all time. Most people don’t have a problem going multiple times to watch it. 3 hours is completely reasonable. I dont think it will go over that amount. As long as the film is good and enjoyable, it will I’ll be fine! — AMIN (@AminDesigns) July 5, 2022

And of course, many social media citizens used this opportunity to make jokes and memes. A recurring joke was people speculating how long future Avatar sequels will be, with one post declaring:

Me watching Avatar 5 which have a runtime of a whole week

Me watching Avatar 5 which have a runtime of a whole week pic.twitter.com/yUUzKzVOgc — Ã (@lfcarif_) July 5, 2022

While another posted a picture of Walter White with the caption:

For Avatar 4 when you enter the theater you are never allowed to leave.