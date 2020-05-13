All 3 Spider-Man Actors Reportedly In Talks For Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie

Ever since a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was first announced, fans have been hoping that the creative team responsible for the critically-acclaimed and Academy Award-winning animation would find a way for the follow-up to bring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland together for the first time, uniting all three actors to have played the iconic superhero in live-action.

It was recently revealed by producer Christopher Miller that the idea had already been pitched to Sony as a post-credits sting, but the studio shot it down because they felt it was too soon. However, it looks like that may have been an elaborate ruse to distract attention away from the real plans, because we’ve now heard that Sony have individually spoken to Maguire, Garfield and Holland to gauge their interest in a potential live-action Spider-Verse movie.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, National Treasure 3 is in development and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, all of which were correct – the studio are keen to mount a live-action Spider-Verse adaptation and want to make their big selling point seeing all three live-action Spider-Men starring in the same movie. And, as mentioned above, they’re now in early talks with each of the actors to see if they can make it happen.

While nothing is locked in just yet, Holland presumably has a contract with Sony for multiple appearances as Spider-Man following the renegotiation of their agreement with Marvel Studios, while Garfield still has unfinished business with the character given the way his entire tenure under the costume was handled. The one major stumbling block could prove to be Maguire, with the 44 year-old having been on an extended break from acting since 2014 with no end in sight.

That being said, the studio look to be going all-in on the terribly-named SPUoMC and see a live-action Spider-Verse as their opportunity to create the kind of fan-baiting crossover that not even the Marvel Cinematic Universe is capable of. One which they’re no doubt hoping will reap similar rewards at the box office.