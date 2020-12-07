All 3 Spideys Will Reportedly Fight To Clear Peter Parker’s Name In Spider-Man 3

So much of the focus on Spider-Man 3 has involved the introduction of the multiverse that it would be easy to forget Far From Home ended on a massive cliffhanger. Marvel Studios don’t exactly drop major reveals and then forget about them, and before Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange were added to the cast and changed everything we thought we knew about the movie, the web-slinging sequel was widely believed to follow Tom Holland’s Peter Parker on the run from the authorities after having his secret identity outed to the world by J.K. Simmons’ Jonah Jameson.

Peter’s fight to clear his name will still factor into the plot, but now the multiverse is incoming it could turn out to be just a minor cog in the machine, with Spider-Man 3 having an awful lot of narrative heavy lifting to do, especially if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire end up returning as 99% of the coverage surrounding the project is constantly reiterating.

The latest rumor comes from tipster Mikey Sutton, and it makes total sense within the presumed context of the story. According to Sutton, after traveling through the multiverse, the former big screen Spideys will fight to clear Peter’s name by proving he’s not Spider-Man because they’ve both got the powers and abilities associated with the web-slinger. If this turns out to be the case, then it’s an ingenious move on the part of the writers.

Holland could play dumb and pretend he doesn’t have any superpowers at all, while two other costumed crimefighters zip around New York making Jonah Jameson look like an idiot in the process. Sony claimed the first Spider-Man 3 footage would be arriving this month, so we might not have to wait too long to find out how things are shaping up.