30 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Michael Bay’s Pandemic Thriller
The weekend is almost upon as, and as the theatrical schedule remains a barren wasteland until at least the beginning of next year, the weekly onslaught of new VOD releases have arrived to try and entice folks who’ve run out of things to watch on the various streaming services at their disposal that they haven’t seen a handful of times already.
There are a whopping 30 titles flooding the market this weekend, but the bad news is that none of them are what would exactly be called appointment viewing. Pick of the bunch is arguably The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which sees Francis Ford Coppola return to the closing chapter of his sprawling crime saga and deliver a brand new edit. The early reactions are that he’s greatly improved the original cut, but still not enough to see it enter the rarefied air of the first two installments, both of which rank among the finest movies ever made.
Michael Bay’s pandemic thriller Songbird is also available and getting slaughtered by critics, currently holding a dismal 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Funnily enough, not a lot of people seem too keen to watch a thriller set four years from now when our current global health crisis has mutated into COVID-23 and the infected are being shoved into camps to either recover or die. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, and you can check out the full list of releases below.
- Honest Thief
- Monsters of Man
- I See You
- The Stand In
- But I’m A Cheerleader: Director’s Cut
- Farewell Amor
- Koko-Di Koko-Da
- Archenemy
- Comfort Farms
- Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story
- Songbird
- Wild Mountain Thyme
- The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Wander
- 12 Hour Shift
- The Beach House
- The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
- My Darling Vivian
- Dosed
- Mon Chien Stupide
- White Riot
- The Planters
- The Black Book of Father Dinis
- Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly
- Bobbleheads The Movie
- Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
- Queer Japan
- Wander Darkly
- Guitar Man
- The Last Champion
This week’s hidden VOD gem could very well turn out to be Archenemy, where Joe Manganiello plays a guy named Max Fist, which is probably all you need to know. The bonkers time traveling superhero mystery action thriller is getting some decent buzz, and may provide the perfect late night entertainment for those who enjoy an unashamedly crazy B-movie.
Source: Decider
