4 New Halloween Kills Posters Feature 3 Generations Of Strode Women

A new series of posters is highlighting the strong female protagonists at the center of the forthcoming slasher Halloween Kills.

The posters feature Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, Judy Greer as Karen Strode, and Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode in David Gordon’s sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 first installment of a planned trilogy, Halloween. The three characters represent three generations reprising their role from the first film, with each receiving a solo shot and then all three together.

In addition, there’s a tie-in featurette called Warriors that you can view here. Check out the new posters below:

We’ve been getting a steady trickle of the behind-the-scenes footage, featurettes, B roll, outtakes, and short scenes from the upcoming Halloween Kills film, leaving much anticipation for the film centering around killer Michael Myers in his iconic lifeless mask and jumpsuit.

The story picks up where the 2018 film left off: Michael Myers was supposedly burned to death, but the trailer seems to indicate he is making a return. Now, the people of Haddonfield must unite against the threat to stop his mayhem. The forthcoming movie is the second installment of a planned trilogy, which will end with the aptly titled Halloween Ends.

The trilogy is famously eschewing with all of the Halloween sequels that came before, being a direct follow-up to the 1978 classic. It’s appropriate that these new posters center on the women in the movie, as Curtis’s Laurie Strode is hailed as blazing a trail for strong female leads in horror movies and films in general.

Catch Halloween Kills in theaters or Peacock on October 15th.