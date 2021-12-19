5 characters Nicolas Cage could play in the MCU

Nicolas Cage has been in a lot of films over the years, including multiple Marvel movies like Ghost Rider and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. But if he were to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who would be the perfect character for him to play?

5. Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is slated to play Kraven the Hunter in a Sony standalone Spider-Man villain movie, like Venom and Morbius. But what if Disney decided to cast the character a little older? Picture Nicolas Cage in lion fur, looking ripped with a sniper rifle and speaking in an Eastern European accent. It could be great, or it could be reminiscent of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze from Batman and Robin.

4. Ghost Rider

Having already played Ghost Rider twice in Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Cage might not be in the right age range to come back as Johnny Blaze. Unless the MCU chooses to cast Johnny Blaze as more of a mentor to a younger Robbie Reyes like Sam Elliot’s Caretaker was in Ghost Rider.

3. Spider-Man Noir

Having already voiced this character in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, if they ever brought the character into the MCU through the multiverse Nicolas Cage would be a good pick for the brooding version of Spider-Man.

2. Nightmare

This Dr. Strange villain is rumored to appear in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ruler of the dream dimension, Nightmare is a demon who draws power from those who dream. Nicolas Cage fits the image of the comic version of Nightmare so he might be a good fit. Not to mention he would most likely be able to pull off the otherworldly insanity of the character as well.

1. Morlun

The top pick on this list, Spider-Man villain, Morlun is perfect for Nicolas Cage. Morlun is a Spider-Man hunter who hunts anyone with Spider DNA. He kills these Spider-People and drains their blood which extends his life force. Nicolas Cage would be perfect for the eternal character, should he be introduced in the MCU.

What do you think about these picks? Would you like Nicolas Cage to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or prefer him to play someone else? Let us know in a comment below!