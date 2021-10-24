5 Justice League Movies Have Taken Over Streaming

HBO subscribers are going just loco for the Justice League this weekend as no less than five movies featuring DC’s biggest and best superhero team are dominating the streaming platform right now. The service has a range of DC content available for users, and it seems fans have been making full use of that lately as a range of animated films starring Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and friends are among the top ten most popular titles on HBO the world over (according to the latest stats from Flix Patrol).

First up, is 2012’s Justice League: Doom in seventh place, which pits the League against the Legion of Doom and brings back the cast of the Justice League animated series. It’s also a sequel to 2010’s Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, which is in fifth place. Featuring the voices of William Baldwin, Chris Noth, and Gina Torres, it sees the League do battle with their own evil doppelgangers, the Crime Syndicate, from Earth-2.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Blu-ray Box Set Details Revealed 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fourth is Justice League: War, a 2014 effort in which Darkseid invades Earth. Alan Tudyk, Jason O’Mara and Michelle Monaghan lend their voices. Breaking into the top three is 2017’s Justice League Dark, focusing on the JLA’s supernatural offshoot led by John Constantine (TV’s Matt Ryan reprises his role) and including Batman – because, well, he’s Batman. Jerry O’Connell, Rosario Dawson, and Roger Cross also feature. Last but not least, in second place is 2013’s Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox.

It’s no surprise that this one is trending highest as it’s seen as one of the best DC animated movies of the lot. Fans may also be revisiting it after the recent hype for The Flash – which will likewise be borrowing from Flashpoint – at DC FanDome. The story follows the speedster as he accidentally changes history for the worst after undoing a personal tragedy. Kevin Conroy, Michael B. Jordan, and Nathan Fillion are among the star-studded cast.

You can check out all these Justice League movies and much more DC content on HBO.