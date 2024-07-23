5 movies that were lost or destroyed and will probably never be seen again

From action-packed sequences showcased in the MCU to mind-numbing thrillers that leave audiences perplexed, the landscape of cinema is certainly significant when it comes to media entertainment. Shockingly enough, however, there are a handful of movies that will never again see the light of day.

Recommended Videos

Over the years, cinema has evolved with precise editing, breathtaking storytelling, and flashy visuals, but the Golden Age of Hollywood is a hard age to beat, so it’s certainly not a surprise that a large portion of the movie-loving masses are disheartened to know that several cherished films have been lost or destroyed. According to The Film Foundation, 90% of movies created before 1929 are “lost forever” and will likely never be viewed by another living soul.

That being said, certain horror films have miraculously survived getting the cinematic ax — including Nosferatu (1922), which was originally court-ordered to be destroyed, although several copies still remain, and the original ending of Freaks (1932), which was deemed “too grotesque” and has since been lost.

So, for moviegoers intrigued by the idea of indulging in a deep dive to try and locate these missing films, let’s officially unveil those five movies.

A Blind Bargain (1922)

Image via Goldwyn Pictures

Unlike its horror counterparts Nosferatu and Freaks, the 1922 feature A Blind Bargain has long been destroyed since 1931, with a vault fire at MGM Studios in 1965 wiping out any remaining copies of the movie. Centering around a crazed scientist dabbling with strange experiments, it’s no wonder that certain moviegoers might be unfamiliar with the film’s initial release delay, censors, and eventual destruction.

Despite the movie being lost — although posters and images still remain — there’s enough reason to believe that a possible remake could happen somewhere down the line. After all, Hollywood loves to recreate old ideas.

Hollywood (1923)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The 1923 silent comedy Hollywood was well-received and praised by critics. It featured a lineup of memorable cameos from notable Hollywood stars at the time — all of which make its disappearance so disheartening. From Cecil B. DeMille and Roscoe ‘Fatty’ Arbuckle to Charlie Chaplin and Gloria Swanson, Hollywood was crawling with cameos, making it one of the first of its kind.

A few images, movie posters, and even a special copy of the script still exist, but the movie has long been considered lost with no signs of showing up at any point soon. Its disappearance is still a growing mystery.

The Oregon Trail (1936)

Image via Republic Pictures

It’s certainly hard to imagine a movie starring John Wayne being lost, but Scott Pembroke’s Western remains unfounded years later. According to BBC, black-and-white stills from the film were reportedly discovered in the early 2000s, but an actual print of the movie is still considered lost.

In fact, museum director Bob Sigman alleged that a copy of the movie is probably “sitting in a warehouse somewhere,” but it has yet to be discovered by movie historians.

The Mountain Eagle (1926)

Image via Gainsborough Pictures

Considering Alfred Hitchcock was in the director’s chair, it’s hardly a huge surprise why movie historians are still searching for The Mountain Eagle, despite being lost for nearly a century. The movie was Hitchcock’s second feature and received criticisms for its scattered romantic plot. Hitchcock himself insisted he was glad the movie was lost due to scrambled opinions and reviews.

Like other movies on this list, images from the project still exist, but BFI historians are reportedly still searching for the film. Despite its imperfections, the movie continues to be included on watchlists and “most wanted” movie lists.

London After Midnight (1927)

Image via MGM

Without a doubt, the 1927 horror picture London After Midnight is one of the most sought-after lost films in cinematic history. Directed by Tod Browning, the movie’s eye-catching characters and utilization of divine makeup are a couple of top reasons why film fanatics remain largely interested in witnessing the project first-hand.

Much like A Blind Bargain, however, the last remaining copy of the silent film was destroyed in the MGM vault fire, leaving moviegoers and critics completely devastated by its destruction. And yet, images still exist of the iconic movie, so perhaps a much-needed remake is possible in the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy