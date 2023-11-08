5 reasons why ‘Home Alone 2’ is the best movie in the franchise, and I’m done having this conversation

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Of course it is, move along. Is Home Alone 2 the best Christmas movie? Now we’re talking.

1990’s Home Alone deserves all the credit and eternal adoration it has received over the past 30-plus years. It’s not for nothing that it reigned supreme as the highest-grossing Xmas film of all time, at least until that animated Grinch movie with Benedict Cumberbatch that you totally forgot existed until I just mentioned it came out in 2018. And yet, I think it’s about time we all admitted it to ourselves: 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is even better.

If you already agree with me, then great — let’s share a pair of turtle doves ’cause we’re going to be friends forever. If you don’t, though, then let’s see if the following reasons can help you see the light.

1. It’s the best sequel of its kind

Take a look at Hollywood’s long history of sequels and you’ll realize there are actually only two categories they always fall into. Category A), the Aliens sequel; the sequel that decides to run in the opposite direction from the original film in order to justify its existence (like how James Cameron took Ridley Scott’s space-set horror and turned out a sci-fi actioner). Category B) what I call the Home Alone 2 sequel: the sequel that makes no attempt to hide what it is and simply gives you everything you loved about the first one, just more of it. There are certain other films that are also exemplary examples of this type, like Spider-Man 2, Toy Story 2, or Shrek 2, but HA2 is the definitive archetype.

2. It’s so much funnier than the first

Thanks to writer/producer John Hughes and director Chris Columbus’ “let’s just do what we did last time, but bigger” mentality, Home Alone 2 is also a whole lot funnier than the first film. Obviously, what both kids and adults alike adored about the original was seeing Harry and Marv undergoing grievous bodily abuse, so this time around the set pieces and vicious sight gags are ramped up to full-on cartoon levels. The hilarious scene in which Marv is electrocuted and so appears as a skeleton for one brief shot is pure Looney Tunes. Aside from the amusing moments of attempted manslaughter, the dialogue as a whole is also snappier and wittier with the entire cast bringing their A-game. Well, except for one of them…

3. Trump’s only in it for eight seconds

Fine, let’s address the orange elephant in the room. “How can Home Alone 2 be the best one,” I hear you cry, “when it’s got Donald Trump in it?” Well, I admit, the sight of the former reality TV star and failed politician in the film is enough to send one fleeing voluntarily into one of Kevin’s houses of torture, but let’s be real here, he’s only in the thing for eight seconds flat. Once Kevin enters the Plaza Hotel lobby, just close your eyes and stick your fingers in your ears for a bit and you’ll be fine. And don’t blame the filmmakers either. Trump is known to have “bullied” his way into the picture by refusing to give them permission to film in his hotel unless he got a cameo.

4. It’s pure kid wish fulfillment

Sure, having free rein at home and being able to do anything you want, like eating ice cream straight from the tub and, uh, watching old film noirs (’80s kids, tell me, was this a generational thing or just Kevin-specific?), is fun, but Home Alone 2 offers an even more enticing scenario for children everywhere. Specifically, having free rein in New York City and staying at a swanky hotel without parents around to cramp your style. Kevin McCallister is surely the kid we all wanted to be in the early 1990s as he was truly living the dream, enjoying the high life while dishing out vigilante justice to bad guys — like a cross between the twins from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Batman.

5. It has Tim Curry in it

Any film or franchise can only be improved by having Tim Curry in it. Period. The fact that Curry gives one of the more underrated performances of his career in HA2, as the conniving concierge, arguably Lost in New York‘s real villain, is just the icing on the cake. The character isn’t even given a name, because he’s literally just Tim Curry. One is left to assume that posing as a concierge and messing with the guests for fun is just what the eccentric actor does on his off days.

If you thought this take was hot, wait until you hear our spirited defense of Home Alone 3 (Home Alones 4 through 6, though, you’re on your own).