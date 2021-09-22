6 New Eternals Images Tease The MCU’s Upcoming Cosmic Epic

The buzz from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hasn’t even died down yet, but we’re only six and a half weeks away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next theatrical release. A full year behind schedule, two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao’s Eternals arrives to take the franchise even further into uncharted territory.

We’ve seen Kevin Feige’s monolithic enterprise head down the cosmic route before, but not with a narrative that spans thousands of years and focuses on an all-powerful race of aliens to have lived in secret on our planet for that entire time, operating on the fringes of human history without ever getting directly involved unless their arch-nemeses the Deviants are responsible.

It’s going to be as big, bold and ambitious as we’ve ever seen from the MCU, with all the footage making it clear that Zhao has painted her intergalactic epic on the broadest possible canvas. Disney has released six new images from Eternals as the marketing campaign kicks up a gear, and you can check them out below.

The MCU already boasts the two highest-grossing domestic releases of the pandemic era, and there’s no reason to doubt that Eternals will make it three-for-three. Fans haven’t lost any of their interest and enthusiasm for the shared superhero series, and if the 26th installment can deliver on the expectations raised by the trailers, then we could be in for something special on November 5th.