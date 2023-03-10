’65’ may have only released today, but it’s already the worst-reviewed movie of Adam Driver’s entire career

Having carved out a reputation as one of the finest actors of his generation – with two Academy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nodes to prove it – Adam Driver decided to do what many of his contemporaries do at the height of their powers, and try his hand at being an action hero.

While he may have lent support as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, it would be fair to say that he wasn’t the main attraction, something that can’t be said of the high concept sci-fi actioner 65. As much as the premise of seeing Driver battling dinosaurs demands to be seen, it’s already set an unwanted benchmark in his back catalogue despite only releasing in theaters a matter of hours ago.

Image via Sony Pictures

With a current Rotten Tomatoes score of only 31 percent, 65 is officially the single worst-reviewed film of Driver’s entire career. In a delicious twist of irony, though, second-bottom of the pile is dramedy This is Where I Leave You, which happens to be the number one most-watched film among Netflix subscribers in the United States.

Fortunately, Driver’s performance has escaped largely unscathed from the harrowing reviews being thrust upon the effects-laden slab of prehistoric preposterousness, but maybe he won’t be so quick to try his hand at headlining a blockbuster anytime soon after his first stab at playing a glistening leading man in an all-guns-blazing genre film has instantly landed at the bottom of his entire filmography.

Then again, he could be actively seeking another action-heavy role just to right such an egregious wrong.