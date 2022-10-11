It’s not news anymore that the Oscars have repeatedly snubbed the efforts of all the talented actors in the MCU. Throughout all four phases of the vast universe, and all the critical and commercial success earned by the films since 2008’s Iron Man, the Academy Awards have essentially shifted these blockbusters away from their focus.

There have been 21 nominations so far, 12 of which have been in the Best Visual Effects category. The only film so far to have picked up the prestigious statuette is 2018’s Black Panther, which won three awards out of seven nominations, and earned Marvel its first-ever nod for Best Picture. The mega-successful film took home the Oscars for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Original Score.

However, none of the films released have earned acting nominations, whether for leading or supporting roles, and this segregation of genre projects is usually frowned upon by the fans. There was a massive uproar when Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to receive a nod for Best Picture earlier this year, with several celebrities joining in to call out the obvious snub.

Do any Marvel actors deserve to have been nominated for an Oscar?

While it would be pushing it to claim that all the major actors should receive nominations for the award, there have been some clear standouts in the MCU’s film catalogue that deserved to have been nominated. Here are seven actors that gave the fans Oscar-worthy performances.

Elizabeth Olsen for Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

WandaVision may have cemented Elizabeth Olsen as a formidable entity in the MCU, but she previously offered a gut wrenching performance in Avengers: Age of Ultron where she witnessed the death of her brother, Pietro. Nonetheless, by far her most complex and exciting performance was her menacing and chilling turn as the Scarlet Witch in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in early 2022. Olsen brought so much emotional depth to her role that fans were torn on whether to root for or against her. She made such a convincing antagonist, but her deep connection and love for her kids hit the fans in the feels. Nominations aren’t out yet for the 2023 Academy Awards, so hopefully a Best Supporting Actress nod for Olsen will mark a new leaf for the awards ceremony.

Tony Leung Chiu-wai for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tony Leung is a Hong Kong actor that’s right at home with receiving critical praise. As one of Asia’s most revered actors, Leung’s contributions to film have been absolutely remarkable for four decades now. In Shang-Chi, he starred as antagonist Xu Wenwu, bringing a unique grace and strength to an otherwise terrifying villain with dastardly motives. Regarded as one of the best villains in the MCU, Leung elevated the film, revealing his remarkable talents to a wider global audience.

Marisa Tomei for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Screengrab via Marvel Studios

Fans couldn’t help but hold their collective breath at the heartbreaking scene of Aunt May’s death in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The bright and bubbly younger version of the beloved character was adored by fans for her optimism regardless of the situation. Even when many of the webbed hero’s past foes found themselves in the present day, Aunt May still showed kindness to them and demanded that Peter do the same. While taking her last breaths, May proved she was an overall good person, and the character was undoubtedly elevated by a wholly remarkable performance from Tomei. Alas, there were no nominations for the veteran actress, but she did win one back in 1993 for her brilliant performance in My Cousin Vinny.

Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther

The culturally significant and record-breaking Black Panther became the MCU’s most critically acclaimed offering, and the acting performances are nothing short of phenomenal. Chadwick Boseman’s strong acting chops are on full display here, and the actor covered a range of heavy emotions throughout the film’s run time. Black Panther may have been nominated for Best Picture, but a Best Actor nod should not have been far off. Boseman’s catalogue consists of several wonderful roles, but he’ll forever be remembered for expertly portraying King T’Challa.

Michael B. Jordan for Black Panther

While Chadwick Boseman should have received a Best Actor nod, Michael B. Jordan should have earned a Best Supporting Actor nomination for bringing T’Challa’s counterpart and cousin, N’Jadaka to life. Jordan’s portrayal of the complex Killmonger was met with extensive acclaim and won him several awards. However, much like his other MCU contemporaries, the actor received no nods at the 2019 Oscars.

Tom Holland for Avengers: Infinity War

As the youngest leading actor in the MCU, Tom Holland starred next to some serious heavyweights as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and still managed to hold his own as an actor. In Avengers: Infinity War, Holland’s incredible talents shone through in one particular scene following Thanos’ infamous snap, leading half of the universe’s population to disintegrate. Realizing he’s a part of the half that will “die,” Peter Parker clings tightly to Tony Stark and begs for his life. In this heartbreaking moment, Holland reminds the viewers through his acting that Peter is still a child and reacts the way a child should. Though he’s got way more responsibility than an average 16 year old, his youthful innocence and fear is evident in this scene.

Robert Downey Jr. for Avengers: Endgame

While you’ll find a replacement fan cast of many MCU roles, it’s become increasingly clear that Robert Downey, Jr. was meant to portray the charming-yet-insufferable Tony Stark. As the first superhero in the record-shattering universe, many fans have referred to RDJ as the poster boy of the MCU, and his final moments in Avengers: Endgame left many viewers bawling their eyes out. In a poetic finish, it is Iron Man that deals the final blow to Thanos, using the Infinity Stones to wipe out Thanos and his army. Unfortunately this comes at a sacrifice as Stark suffers irreversible injuries, leading to his eventual death. The moments leading up to and after the Avengers’ victory are greatly carried by the phenomenal actor, and it’s an injustice that he didn’t receive a Best Actor nomination for this performance.