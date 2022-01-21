7 Marvel One-Shots have just been added to Disney Plus

Little by little, Disney Plus is getting ever-closer to being the streaming home of every single scrap of MCU content. While the Spider-Man movies are still off-limits for the moment, the platform has just surprised fans this Friday by adding seven Marvel Studios short films to its library in the United States. That means Marvel lovers can now rewatch the complete collection of the fondly remembered Marvel One-Shots.

Originally released as DVD extras, mostly during the Phase One years, the One-Shots are brief interludes of varying lengths that either bring back beloved characters for a mini-adventure or add some context to events from one of the movies. Disney Plus previously made 2014’s All Hail the King, featuring Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, available last year to tie into the release of Shang-Chi.

Here’s the full list of the seven One-Shots that dropped out of nowhere on Disney Plus today:

The Consultant (2011)

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer (2011)

Item 47 (2012)

Agent Carter (2013)

Team Thor: Parts 1 & 2 (2017)

Team Darryl (2018)

The Consultant stars Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, along with Jasper Sitwell (Maximiliano Hernandez), and explains the continuity error of Iron Man pitching the Avengers to General Ross in The Incredible Hulk. A Funny Thing… again features Gregg’s Coulson, as the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent foils a gas station robbery on his way to New Mexico. Meanwhile, Item 47, starring Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Bradford, and Hayley Atwell’s Agent Carter, were essentially backdoor pilots for the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter TV series.

Team Thor, split into two parts, is a mockumentary-style look at what Thor got up to during the events of Captain America: Civil War. Though not officially part of the One-Shot brand, the shorts were similarly released on home video, specifically on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray. Taika Waititi later helmed a follow-up for the Thor: Ragnarok Blu-ray which brought back Thor’s roommate Darryl, this time alongside Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster.

You can now find the complete collection of the MCU’s short films on Disney Plus now.