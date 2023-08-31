8 horror movies that were actually cursed

Just as the day is long, horror movies — both modern-day supernatural extravaganzas and bonafide classics — have consistently been the topic of discussion in the eyes of those who shudder at the thought of actually becoming haunted. Interestingly enough, a handful of horror movies throughout the years have maintained a reputation for being actually cursed. Whether it’s the movie set itself or the narrative playing into folks’ minds and making them believe the flick is cursed, the phenomena surrounding these spooky features haven’t ceased over the years.

If anything, interest in these particular horror movies has only increased since word caught on that these flicks were cursed. While some no-nonsense critics and flick philosophers might believe some of these theories are incredibly far-fetched, it’s also worth noting that a large portion of those in the community are in strong belief that these movies are undoubtedly cursed. So, let’s dive in and explore the 8 particular horror movies which carry this reputation.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Kicking off this list is one of the most eerie movies regarding exorcism, one which has obtained a strong cult following in the horror community. And while the movie itself provides endless chills and scares, what’s truly scary about the horror flick is that certain experiences centered around the cast point towards the feature being cursed. With stars Jennifer Carpenter and Laura Linney both confirming that their radios would turn on in the middle of the night during filming, it’s hard to discount the supernatural curse around the movie.

The Innkeepers

This one certainly shouldn’t be a major surprise to many folks — especially when you consider the fact that director Ti West and crew filmed in an actual haunted inn located in Connecticut. In fact, West even insisted in an interview that hearing about the haunted location further motivated him to create a horror movie inside the venue. While shooting in the location, West revealed that he along with other crew members witnessed televisions turning on and off, lights flickering randomly, and doors opening and closing at all hours of the night.

Annabelle

As if a horror flick about a demonically possessed porcelain doll wasn’t bad enough, an even more chilling theory paints Annabelle in an undoubtedly cursed light. One producer revealed that a light fixture randomly fell from the ceiling during production, while the movie’s director claimed seeing “three fingers drawn through dust” during filming on the set. Interestingly, several other instances occurred during the filming of Annabelle Comes Home, where doors randomly opened and closed constantly while shadowy figures were seen around the set.

Rosemary’s Baby

Often regarded as the movie which truly cemented filmmaker Roman Polanski as a household name, Rosemary’s Baby has also built an unwavering reputation as a seriously cursed horror film. Then again, when you step back and remember that the narrative contains elements of satanic worship and Lucifer himself, one can’t necessarily be surprised that the film has carried a cursed label for all these years. A few signs that point to the movie being cursed include late actress Sharon Tate auditioning for the role of Rosemary, which she eventually lost to Mia Farrow. But while the movie was in theaters, Tate was murdered by the Manson Family while pregnant, and other crew and cast members also later died in strange ways after filming.

The Omen

As if the subject of being cursed isn’t already alluded to in the name of this horror flick, The Omen solely focuses on the birth of the Devil’s son, Damien. So when the topic of the movie being cursed is brought up in passing, it’s not necessarily a hard thing to believe in hindsight. During production of the movie, several strange occurrences happened directly to members of the cast — including various lightning strikes on planes, the death of star Gregory Peck’s son, and a crew member’s fatal car accident.

The Conjuring

Without a doubt, James Wan’s The Conjuring has proven itself as one of the most influential horror movies of all time, with the ever-popular feature eventually spawning an entire horror universe. That being said, a movie this massive attracting plenty of controversy and a cursed label certainly isn’t a huge surprise. According to star Vera Farmiga, the acclaimed actress found herself waking up around 3-4 AM every night while filming the flick, all the while she reported seeing claw marks and bruises along her computer screen, and on her leg at certain points.

The Exorcist

As the mothership of all exorcism horror features, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist has maintained its cursed reputation for decades now. When the movie first released in theaters, there were numerous reports of shocked audience members vomiting and fainting in theaters. But before the movie resulted in a media frenzy, various injuries were reported while filming the horror project — including star Linda Blair fracturing her spine, and franchise veteran Ellen Burstyn also injuring her back.

Poltergeist

Back in the ‘80s, horror genius Tobe Hooper and acclaimed auteur Steven Spielberg collaborated to create one of the best horror movies of all time in Poltergeist. As impactful and influential as the creepy narrative was all on its own, what made the hairs on folks’ arms stand up the most is the endless cursed theories surrounding the spine-tingling feature. In the years following the film, a handful of deaths surrounding cast members opened a lot of eyes — including child actress Heather O’Rourke dying from septic shock at just the age of 12-years-old, while star Dominique Dunne was murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Several other cast members either died or suffered strange occurrences, making Poltergeist the most cursed horror flick of all time.