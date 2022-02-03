9 DC movies are disappearing from HBO Max this month

Bad news, superhero fans — a ton of DC movies are set to disappear from HBO Max this month. The WarnerMedia streaming platform has become a must for DC fans, thanks to its range of original content based on DC Comics, not to mention the service’s exhaustive selection of fan-favorite comic book films. Unfortunately, a whole bunch of them will be vanishing from the site’s library as fast as the Flash later this February.

A total of nine DC movies are leaving HBO Max on Feb. 28, 2022. As HBO Max is still relatively new, it remains beholden to pre-existing licensing agreements which keep much of WB’s back catalogue from being permanently available to stream. These nine superhero flicks will undoubtedly return to the platform eventually, then, but for now they’re headed elsewhere.

Among the nine are two popular animated movies — namely, 2017’s The LEGO Batman Movie, starring Will Arnett as the Dark Minifig, and 2018’s Teen Titans GO! To The Movies, the big-screen spinoff of the hit cartoon. Those who like their DC content a little more mature will be bummed to discover 2005’s Constantine, featuring Keanu Reeves as the titular hellblazer, is also on its way out.

Image via Warner Bros.

The biggest kick in the teeth, though, is that five DCEU productions are likewise being removed in February. That’s practically half of the entire franchise released to date. These are Jason Momoa underwater blockbuster Aquaman (2019), Gal Gadot iconic origins movie Wonder Woman (2017), and Zachary Levi’s delightful coming-of-age comedy Shazam! (2019). Team-up efforts Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017) are similarly slipping out the back door.

And that’s still not all. 2019’s Joker, the phenomenally successful dark reimaging of Batman’s nemesis that managed to earn over $1 billion at the box office and some major awards recognition, is also laughing its way off of HBO Max at the end of the month. So if you want to rewatch Joaquin Phoenix’s terrific performance, or any of these other titles, make sure you do so before Feb. 28.