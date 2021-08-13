9 New Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Black Widow

In the grand scheme of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow isn’t going to go down in the history books as one of the franchise’s top tier efforts, but it’s a perfectly acceptable comic book blockbuster nonetheless. That being said, the behind-the-scenes drama behind this flick is going to live on in memory much longer than a plot that sees Ray Winstone’s Dreykov invulnerable from harm as long as the Red Room residents can smell him.

It looks as though things will be settled out of court, but it’s still a stunning turn of events for Scarlett Johansson to file a lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract—and the name-calling from the Mouse House’s representatives hasn’t made Disney look too great, either.

Having initially premiered on Disney Plus Premier Access back on July 9, Black Widow is now available to purchase on VOD alongside another eight titles. You can check out the full list below.

Black Widow

Joe Bell

Profile

Queen Bees

Dreambuilders

Night Drive

Finding You

Naked Singularity

Mark Wahlberg drama Joe Bell has been drawing mixed reviews for tackling an uplifting and inspiring story in the most cliched, heavy-handed, and saccharine way possible. But the leading man is always worth a watch when he fully immerses himself into a role and does some Acting with a capital “A.”

Dramatic comedy Naked Singularity is also fresh out of the oven, which marks John Boyega’s first onscreen appearance since rumors began circulating that he had walked off the set of Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge without explanation. Unfortunately, his latest effort is being largely ignored by critics, with a middling Rotten Tomatoes score of 29 percent. So it’s clearly not going to be remembered as one of the Golden Globe winner’s best efforts.