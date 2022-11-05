A 15-year old action flop resoundingly panned by critics inexplicably cracks Netflix’s global Top 5

Much like taste and personal preference, art is entirely subjective. And yet, that doesn’t mean we’re not left with questions after 2007’s forgotten action flop War has come out of nowhere to inexplicably become one of the most-watched movies on Netflix.

Sure, it may feature genre icons Jason Statham and Jet Li in the lead roles, but we’re nonetheless talking about a film that holds a measly 13 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, and only managed to earn a shade over $40 million at the box office on a production budget of $25 million.

via Lionsgate

Despite its less than stellar reputation, though, War has lived up to its moniker by declaring all-out conflict on the platform’s charts. As per FlixPatrol, the entirely forgettable and infuriatingly formulaic punch, kick, and shoot ’em up has surged to become the fifth top-viewed title on the streamer’s worldwide rankings, by virtue of snagging a Top 10 spot in no less than 31 countries split across a mind-boggling six continents, with Antarctica literally the only one missing.

Li headlines a a hitman literally named Rogue, who leaves the partner of Statham’s Jack Crawford lying dead after an ambush, with the FBI agent vowing revenge. Three years later, his prey finally resurfaces, setting the two on a collision course that leaves much carnage and destruction in their respective wakes.

Both stars have been in a number of significantly better features, but for reasons that are as unfathomable as they are unexplainable, Netflix subscribers all over the world have suddenly got the hots for War.