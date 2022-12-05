A 15-year-old James Bond Easter egg is leaving fans desperate to see 007’s unlikeliest mission

Daniel Craig officially sung his swan song as MI6 agent 007 in 2021’s No Time To Die, leaving the spot wide open for someone else to take the reins. His run as Bond lasted over 15 years, beginning with 2006’s Casino Royale in which he starred alongside Eva Green and Mads Mikkelsen. Although Casino Royale isn’t as relevant nowadays as some of Craig’s more recent works, Bond fanatics are still noticing Easter eggs in Craigs Bond debut; one in particular even suggests that before sending off his resignation to M (Judi Dench), Bond made a request via email for… stationery.

Apparently, the infamous James Bond needed stationery so badly that he felt the need to email the higher-ups about it. Well, he does burn through a lot of laser pens, and there’s almost certainly a notebook gadget out there that he’s in desperate need of, so maybe that’s the reason. It’s such an insignificant detail, but it opens up a whole world of possibility in the imagination of Bond fans everywhere, especially as they start visualizing the scene where Bond constructs the email — and even M’s reaction.

While rewatching Casino Royale, I noticed that the last email Bond sent before his resignation was a request for stationary.



And now I need to see the scene where Bond's need for stationary was vital that he was forced to email someone about it. pic.twitter.com/RUFBk3OBaP — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) December 4, 2022

After all the feats of heroism that Bond has performed since 2006, fans are most eager to see his hunt for stationery, which just might be his unlikeliest mission yet. He’s faced the likes of Le Chiffre (Mikkelsen), Dominic Greene (Mathieu Amalric), Raoul Silva (Javier Bardem), Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek), but his biggest nemesis is a several lack of office supplies. Perhaps there’s some deleted footage somewhere, if we’re lucky.