A 1990s action classic dual-wields Netflix success

It may not come up as often as it should when discussing the best Hollywood action movies of the 1990s, but very few pack as much heat as Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado, and we’re not just talking about the explosive set pieces.

In his first major Hollywood leading role, Antonio Banderas smolders as the mysterious Mariachi, oozing natural charisma and proving himself as a more than capable action hero in the process. He positively smolders during his scenes opposite Salma Hayek, too, with the duo generating sparks every time they’re in the same frame.

Throw in a series of smartly shot and neatly staged barroom brawls, chases, and shootouts, many of which went on to become established as Rodriguez’s visual signatures, and Desperado provides nonstop entertainment from beginning to end, especially when the third act showdown plants its tongue firmly in cheek to take things to a deliriously heightened level of realism.

As per FlixPatrol, Netflix viewers have found themselves enraptured by the enduring favorite this week, with Desperado strumming its way up the most-watched list, once again outlining the appeal of watching beautiful people shooting big guns and kicking ass, while additionally reinforcing that cool people never turn back when walking away from an explosion.