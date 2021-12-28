A 40 year-old Steve Guttenberg movie finds surprise Netflix success

Believe it or not, there was a time when it looked as though Steve Guttenberg would carve out a solid career for himself as a Hollywood leading man. His contributions to the Police Academy franchise, Cocoon, Short Circuit and Three Men and a Baby made him a recognizable face in the mid-1980s, but that success didn’t last long.

Guttenberg’s fall from grace was so drastic, and his reputation so battered, that The Simpsons were poking fun at him as early as 1995 in the classic episode “Homer the Great”, where the Stonecutters are credited with turning him into a Hollywood player using their nefarious influence.

However, if you can believe this, one of his very first leading roles has managed to crack the Netflix most-watched list a few months shy of its 40th anniversary. As per FlixPatrol, Diner has made a surprising reappearance on the viewership charts, and we’re struggling to think of a compelling reason as to why.

The feature-length directorial debut of future Academy Award winner Barry Levinson, Diner‘s ensemble features plenty of recognizable faces, albeit ones you might never have seen looking so fresh. Support comes from Daniel Stern, Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon, Paul Reiser, Ellen Barkin and others, as the acclaimed dramatic comedy finds an unexpected new lease of life.