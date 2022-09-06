A 70-year-old underdog has come to blows with a major superhero on streaming ⏤ and won

The audiences of HBO Max have turned their backs on the only live-action DC Comics superhero film to be released this year, Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Instead, they have turned their attention to a heartwarming comedy from 2015.

The film is The Intern, which was written and directed by Nancy Meyers, who also wrote The Holiday, Father of the Bride, and The Parent Trap. Starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, the film follows Ben (De Niro), a retired business executive who takes an internship at a startup fashion e-commerce company, run by Jules (Hathaway). While at first, Jules dismisses Ben, the pair grow close, and Ben helps her deal with her lack of experience as a CEO as well as her marital issues and ultimately helps her deal with her work-life balance.

via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Intern is currently streaming on HBO Max in over twenty countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico. The movie has reached the top position in those countries, according to FlixPatrol, and it is currently the second most popular film on the service, beating The Batman, which is at number three. Unfortunately, The Intern lost the top position to a biopic about a musical legend who if he were still alive, would be a little bit older than Robert De Niro, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Of course, Elvis only just made its debut on the streaming service last week, so it’s worth applauding the 2015 comedy for coming in second place.

In the United States, you can buy or rent the film on a number of services which include Apple TV and Google Play Movies.