A acclaimed midlife crisis comedy is toasting to streaming success

Hollywood has largely seen Mads Mikkelsen typecast as a villain, whether that’s the utterly forgettable Kaecilius in Doctor Strange, Casino Royale‘s calculated Le Chiffre, the sinisterly charming Hannibal Lecter or his upcoming turn as Johnny Depp’s replacement in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

While there’s no denying that the actor is very good at being the bad guy, he’s also an all-round phenomenal talent that doesn’t really get enough opportunities in Hollywood to show what he can do. Thankfully, he returned to his native Denmark to headline Another Round, which turned out to be one of the best dramatic comedies to come along in years.

Mikkelsen plays one of four middle-aged high school teachers, who decide to experiment with becoming functional alcoholics in the name of science to see how it affects their personal, professional and social lives. Naturally, things soon spiral out of control as the group struggle to keep their struggles and inhibitions under control.

Another Round landed Thomas Vinterberg an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, while it won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film, and now Leonardo DiCaprio is attached to produce and possibly star in an English-language remake. As per FlixPatrol, the phenomenal movie is now a multi-platform streaming success, where it currently resides on the Prime Video and iTunes most-watched lists.