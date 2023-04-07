A B-tier action thriller with a fittingly unfortunate recurring theme takes out the streaming trash

If a recurring theme of your movie is garbage, then you’d better make damn sure to knock it out of the park, otherwise any negative reviews pretty much write themselves. While it isn’t quite deserving of being tossed into the cinematic dumpster, Clean doesn’t possess anything that elevates it above average.

Adrien Brody often gets a harsh time of it for supposedly leaving his vast potential unfulfilled after winning an Academy Award for Best Actor at the age of 29, but we’re pretty sure he would have chased up as many period dramas and prestige pictures as possible if that was really what he wanted to do with his career.

He seems happy enough doing what he’s been doing for the last 20 years, but it also wouldn’t be unfair to state that playing a rugged action hero is among the weakest weapons in his cinematic arsenal. Playing a garbage man literally called Clean, the tormented trash collector finds himself tormented by the violence of his past.

However, any attempts to lead a quiet life while walking the path towards redemption inevitably go awry, forcing him to get his hands dirty. Familiar setup, uninspired execution, and an all-round underwhelming end result. Despite respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of just 47 and 56 percent, though, Clean has been freshening up on the streaming charts.

Per FlixPatrol, the overly-familiar street-level revenge flick has emerged as one of the most popular movies on Starz all week, because the on-demand circuit will never tire of B-tier thrillers that tick exactly the boxes they need to and no more.