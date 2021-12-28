A basketball drama starring Nick Cannon is a slam-dunk on streaming

She Ball is currently dominating Hulu.

The film stars Nick Cannon and is the streaming platform’s top ten movies landing at number six spot during the holiday weekend, according to FlixPatrol. The 2020 bastketball movie follows a single father named Avery Watts (Cannon), who suffers the repercussions of losing his NBA dreams to gang violence. His life continues to spiral when he struggles to keep his family community center open following the rise of redevelopment in his Inglewood neighborhood.

This dilemma pushes Watts to join forces with Shelby Vandergun (Melody Rae), a talented, white basketball player, to help him win the grand prize in a streetball competition as they combat local politicians, gangs, and stereotypes in the hopes of saving their community. The movie also stars Bryan “Birdman” Williams, Chris Brown, Cedric the Entertainer, D.C. Young Fly, Evan Ross, Faizon Love, Luenell, K.D. Aubert, Marla Gibbs, and Jaliyah Manuel.

Since She Ball‘s release in 2020, the movie has been nominated for several awards at the American Black Film Festival, including the Jury Award for Best U.S. Narrative, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. Cannon, who directed and co-wrote the film, was also nominated for Best First Feature in the John Singleton Award category. That award was created following the tragic passing of the famed director and writer John Singleton (Boyz in the Hood, Poetic Justice) in 2019.

In addition to She Ball and his work as a comedian, Cannon has hosted a syndicated talk show and executive produced a number of television projects, including Miracles Across 125th Street, Teens Know Everything, and Wild ‘N Out.

She Ball is now streaming on Hulu.