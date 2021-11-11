A Beloved Brad Pitt Film Hits Homerun On Netflix

Brad Pitt‘s cherished film Moneyball has acquired new life on Netflix.

The 2011 drama is one of the top ten movies in the United States on the streaming app, according to FlixPatrol.

Moneyball tells the story of Billy Beane (Pitt), a general manager for the Oakland Athletics with a tight budget, who plans to outsmart the wealthier baseball teams. With the help of an Ivy League graduate named Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), the pair are able to create an unstoppable team of players who are labeled flawed by scouts. This film was also based on the non-fiction book Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game by Michael Lewis.

The movie also stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Chris Pratt, Stephen Bishop, Reed Diamond, Brent Jennings, Ken Medlock, Jack McGee, Vyto Ruginis, Nick Searcy, Glenn Morshower, Casey Bond, and Nick Porrazzo. Since Moneyball’s release, it has generated $110.2 million worldwide compared to the $50 million budget it took to create the film.

In addition to the commercial success, the movie received several award nominations; six Oscars and three Golden Globes. The few award nominations included Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Pitt and Hill nabbed nominations in the respective categories.

Following Moneyball, Pitt went on to star in a series of films, including World War Z, Fury, and Once Upon a Time alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Moneyball is now streaming on Netflix.