A Beloved Scream Actor Revealed He’s Not In The Film’s Upcoming Fifth Installment

Jamie Kennedy revealed during a recent interview with Collider that his beloved Scream character will not be involved in the film’s upcoming installment.

In Scream, Kennedy played Randy Meeks, an avid horror film fanatic and friend to Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). Meeks tries to explain the series of murders in Woodsboro by using his knowledge of scary films throughout the movie. Although Meeks barely survived the film’s first installment, it was in the movie’s sequel where the beloved character met his end.

Meeks tragically passed after being bludgeoned to death by Debbie Salt. Salt is an anchorwoman that is later discovered to be the mother of the film’s original antagonist Billy Loomis (Skeet Urich). The event occurs after Meeks insults her son. During the Nov.1 interview, Kennedy responded to fans’ theories that Meeks may have survived the attack and could return in Scream 5.

He told the publication:

“You’re a super cinephile, zealous, the rules are the rules are the rules are the rules are the rules. I love what you’re saying. I think you’re right. It’s like, what rule can you break here? You love him so much, even more because you lost him so early in his life and his career and his rants. So if he came back, does it negate what you felt? For all purposes, I know I’m dead. I’m not involved in Scream 5. I’m deader than a doornail, and I was killed in the 90s.”

The fifth installment of Scream is slated to be released in January 2022.