A Bizzare Harry Potter Reference Is Being Used By Anti-Vaxers To Identify Themselves On TikTok

“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means,” is really hitting home for a lot of Harry Potter fans today. TikTok user @kats.outta.the.bag was the first person to make the reference in a now-deleted video, but it seems thanks to her suggestion, many anti-vaxers are now calling themselves “pure bloods.”

“The now-deleted video shows the TikToker with a static, black and white filter and on-screen text that reads, “We will No longer be referred To as Unvaxxed… We simply go by….” She then covers the camera with her arm as the beat drops and pulls it back to reveal a colorful, smoky filter and the phrase “Pure blood” highlighted in red.” Video Description from Daily Dot

With videos under the #pureblood tag on the platform having over 56.2 million views (most of which are for Harry Potter videos), it looks like it’s a popular term but in all reality, it shows a deep misunderstanding of the famous series.

In the books and films, those that believed in pure blood supremacy were the villains. Seriously, the series is called Harry Potter, not Voldemort and the Malfoy’s Best Day Ever! Even J.K. Rowling herself pointed out that using the term pure bloods was a reference to Nazis in 2007.

“If you think this is far-fetched, look at some of the real charts the Nazis used to show what constituted ‘Aryan’ or ‘Jewish’ blood. I saw one in the Holocaust Museum in Washington when I had already devised the ‘pure-blood’, ‘half-blood’ and ‘Muggle-born’ definitions, and was chilled to see that the Nazis used precisely the same warped logic as the Death Eaters. A single Jewish grandparent ‘polluted’ the blood, according to their propaganda.”

So will anti-vaxers keep using the term pure bloods going forward? Who knows, but we’re positive they’ll be roasted by Harry Potter fans if they do.