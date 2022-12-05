Home / movies

A blasphemous Tony Stark resurrection theory gets shut down by the MCU fandom

iron man endgame
Image via Marvel Studios
Review of:
Reviewed by: Charlotte Simmons
Rating:
No Rating
On December 5, 2022
Last modified:December 5, 2022

Summary:

More Details

Some people just need to make like Clint Barton on Vormir and let go. For those who may not be aware, character deaths very often play into an important part of storytelling, whether it’s for plot, stakes, or theme, and to reverse that demise would necessitate a greater or equal weight in that realm.

Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, despite once being the de facto protagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is not a character whose revival meets any of these justifications. With his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, his arc came in full from the narcissistic playboy billionaire to the selfless hero who gave up everything to save the universe.

So, when anyone begins egging on the why and how Tony could come back, the rallying cry of many a media-literate Marvel fan can be heard as they coalesce into a punishing wave of silence, as they recently did on r/marvelstudios.

Simplest way to bring Tony Stark back to life from marvelstudios

When one user pitched the “simplest way” to bring RDJ’s Iron Man back to the MCU, involving the Pym Particle-powered time bracelets, most everyone was quick to remind them that no amount of logistical sensibility can turn a bad idea into a good one.

Comment from discussion PostModernPerseus’s comment from discussion "Simplest way to bring Tony Stark back to life".
Comment from discussion tomandshell’s comment from discussion "Simplest way to bring Tony Stark back to life".
Comment from discussion sanddestroyer24’s comment from discussion "Simplest way to bring Tony Stark back to life".

Others reminded the user that the Time Variance Authority would be on that misstep like Thanos on Knowhere.

Comment from discussion flappyspoiler’s comment from discussion "Simplest way to bring Tony Stark back to life".

Some responders also pointed out that the existence of time travel and a multiverse already makes for a shaky ground for the MCU to build its stakes on, so bringing Tony back would mean out-and-out emotional death for the franchise.

Comment from discussion BirdTroutman’s comment from discussion "Simplest way to bring Tony Stark back to life".

It’s a simple example of the law of equivalent exchange; if Tony is brought back to life, the death of the MCU will compensate for it.