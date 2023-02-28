A blockbuster action sequel that set a mind-blowing world record heads out on a streaming treasure hunt

Jackie Chan is well known for being one of the most death-defying safety hazards in the history of cinema, but what often goes unnoticed or overlooked is just how many talents the legendary action icon possesses in his cinematic locker, with 2012 blockbuster CZ12 taking things to record-breaking heights.

While the third installment in the Armour of God franchise that first kicked off in 1986 and had lain dormant since 1991 sequel Operation Condor took a pasting from critics to find itself lambasted as one of Chan’s worst-ever starring vehicles, it was a monster-sized success after hauling in an impressive $171 million from theaters on a $26 million budget.

via Jackie & JJ Productions

Furthering his reputation as one of the most prominent multi-hyphenates of the modern era, the blockbuster also known as Chinese Zodiac was even awarded a Guinness World Record based on Chan’s contributions on either side of the camera, with the unstoppable leading man being recognized for holding the most roles on a single production in the history of cinema.

If you can believe this, on CZ12 the Rush Hour favorite was credited as writer, director, lead actor, producer, executive producer, cinematographer, art director, unit production manager, catering coordinator, stunt coordinator, gaffer, composer, the singer of the movie’s theme tune, part of the props department, and a stunt performer. That’s 15 jobs on one film, which is insane.

Netflix viewers are recognizing Chan’s hard work, too, after Chinese Zodiac exploded out of nowhere to become one of the Top 10 titles in multiple countries around the world on the streamer’s charts, per FlixPatrol. Quite how he found the time and energy is anyone’s guess, but that’s been Chan’s M.O. for decades.