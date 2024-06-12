A blood-soaked horror franchise worth $1 billion landing on Disney Plus is bound to ruffle some feathers

Ever since its official launch in 2019, streaming service Disney Plus has easily become one of the most popular streaming options, with the majority of its movies and TV shows being appropriate for children. But a blood-soaked horror franchise being added might toss a wrench in those plans.

Of course, we’re talking about the recent addition of the jaw-dropping Saw franchise, with seven movies in the series being made available to stream on Disney Plus (although a Hulu subscription is also needed). And, no, this is not a joke nor a drill.

The Original SAW saga (I-VII) has been added to Disney+



We are not joking. pic.twitter.com/IQQRTnm6wX — Saw House (@SawHouse2004) June 11, 2024

Kickstarting back in 2004 with James Wan’s Saw, it certainly didn’t take long before the OG masterpiece became a sensational hit in the horror community and spawned an entire franchise of equally grotesque flicks. Throughout the franchise’s duration, the movies have grossed over $1 billion, with that success looking to continue when Saw XI lands in theaters next year.

But despite the film series’ head-turning narrative and smile-tingling scenes — which the plethora of horror die-hards and adult moviegoers find to be captivating — it hardly comes as a major surprise that the feathers of parents have undoubtedly been ruffled due to the movies now being just one click away from their children’s eyes. In fact, a handful of modern-day movies have even required a “parents guide” tutorial or article to help notify parents if their kids should actually watch a particular film or not.

Then again, one could argue that keeping a close watch on what children watch should be the parent’s responsibility — not the responsibility of a streaming service that already hosts an abundance of horror content. So, for now, it’s best to keep the kids away from the horror section and allow Saw fanatics to engage in an unforgettable marathon rewatch as they enjoy the newest Disney princess, Jigsaw.

