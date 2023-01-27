A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.

Co-written, director, produced, and edited by Jordan Downey, the Dark Ages adventure finds a lone warrior traversing the barren world on horseback, collecting the severed skulls of any foes or monsters he meets along the way. However, there’s one missing from his collection, and it’s the most important; that which belongs to the creature that murdered his daughter.

via Vertical Entertainment

Somehow conspiring to be minimalist and epic at the same time, The Head Hunter also happens to be a fantastically underrated gem, one that boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 95 percent. The only downside is that not enough people are even aware of the film to lavish it with cult classic status, but that could be about to change.

As per FlixPatrol, The Head Hunter is currently one of the most-watched features on the Prime Video global charts, and it’s even risen as high as fourth in the United Kingdom. If you’ve got a soft spot for action, fantasy, horror, bloodlust, gnarly kills, and old school vibes ripped straight from the Conan the Barbarian era, then this is the perfect way to spend a whirlwind 72 minutes of your time.