Fans Debate If Wanda Maximoff Is the Most Popular Female Superhero

It’s been quite the turnaround for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, who spent the better part of a decade as a strictly supporting player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before evolving into one of the most popular superheroes on the planet.

In fact, the netizens of Reddit are now debating whether or not the actress’ Wanda Maximoff can justifiably be called the single most popular life-action comic book character we’ve ever seen, and the results look to be leaning towards the affirmative.

Their kickoff point for the discussion, appropriately titled “I think Wanda is the most popular live action female superhero we have ever seen. I don’t remember ANY female live action character that received this much love other than Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad,” has thousands of upvotes and just many comments, with the numbers set to rise even higher.

However, Redditor honk_incident raised a good point: “Do people who have never watched Wandavision [sic] even love her as much as this sub does?”. While Wanda has been in several major MCU movies, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, her appearance in the aforementioned Disney Plus series is particularly lauded by Marvel fans, without mentioning the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy nominations it landed Olsen.

Moreover, fans responded with other contenders for “most popular live-action female superhero,” including Black Widow, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quin (although she’s been known to play both sides of the divide), indicating that a unanimous consensus has yet to be reached.